Textbook Question
Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III
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Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III
Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III
Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III
Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I
Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(2 tan B)/(sin 2B) = sec² B