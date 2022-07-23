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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 52b
Chapter 6, Problem 52b

Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \( \sin s = \frac{3}{5} \) with \( s \) in quadrant I, and \( \sin t = -\frac{12}{13} \) with \( t \) in quadrant III.
Recall the formula for \( \tan(s + t) \): \[ \tan(s + t) = \frac{\tan s + \tan t}{1 - \tan s \tan t} \]
Find \( \cos s \) using the Pythagorean identity \( \sin^2 s + \cos^2 s = 1 \). Since \( s \) is in quadrant I, \( \cos s \) is positive: \[ \cos s = \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 s} = \sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{3}{5}\right)^2} \]
Find \( \cos t \) similarly, noting that \( t \) is in quadrant III where cosine is negative: \[ \cos t = -\sqrt{1 - \sin^2 t} = -\sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{12}{13}\right)^2} \]
Calculate \( \tan s = \frac{\sin s}{\cos s} \) and \( \tan t = \frac{\sin t}{\cos t} \), then substitute these values into the formula for \( \tan(s + t) \) to express the answer.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios and Quadrants

Trigonometric ratios like sine, cosine, and tangent relate the angles of a triangle to side lengths. The sign of these ratios depends on the quadrant where the angle lies: in quadrant I, all ratios are positive; in quadrant III, sine and cosine are negative, but tangent is positive. Understanding this helps determine the correct values of cosine and tangent for angles s and t.
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Quadratic Formula

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 for any angle θ. Given sin θ, you can find cos θ by rearranging this identity, considering the sign based on the quadrant. This is essential to find missing trigonometric values needed to compute tan(s + t).
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Pythagorean Identities

Tangent Addition Formula

The tangent addition formula expresses tan(s + t) as (tan s + tan t) / (1 - tan s * tan t). To use this, you must first find tan s and tan t from the given sine values and quadrant information. This formula allows combining two angles' tangents into a single value.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.

sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.

sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III

787
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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sin 2x)/(sin x) = 2/sec x

830
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Textbook Question

Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).

cos s = - 8/17 and cos t = - 3/5, s and t in quadrant III

688
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Textbook Question

Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).

sin s = 2/3 and sin t = -1/3, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant IV

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(2 tan B)/(sin 2B) = sec² B

727
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