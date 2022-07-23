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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 54a
Chapter 6, Problem 54a

Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I

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1
Identify the given information: \(\cos s = -\frac{15}{17}\) with \(s\) in quadrant II, and \(\sin t = \frac{4}{5}\) with \(t\) in quadrant I.
Recall the Pythagorean identity to find \(\sin s\): since \(\sin^2 s + \cos^2 s = 1\), calculate \(\sin s = \pm \sqrt{1 - \cos^2 s}\). Because \(s\) is in quadrant II, where sine is positive, choose the positive root.
Similarly, find \(\cos t\) using \(\sin^2 t + \cos^2 t = 1\): calculate \(\cos t = \pm \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 t}\). Since \(t\) is in quadrant I, where cosine is positive, choose the positive root.
Use the sine addition formula: \(\sin(s + t) = \sin s \cos t + \cos s \sin t\).
Substitute the values of \(\sin s\), \(\cos t\), \(\cos s\), and \(\sin t\) into the formula and simplify to express \(\sin(s + t)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Angle Sum Identity

The sine of the sum of two angles, sin(s + t), can be found using the identity sin(s + t) = sin s cos t + cos s sin t. This formula allows us to express the sine of a combined angle in terms of the sines and cosines of the individual angles.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Determining Sine and Cosine Values from Quadrants

The signs of sine and cosine depend on the quadrant of the angle. In quadrant II, sine is positive and cosine is negative; in quadrant I, both sine and cosine are positive. This helps assign correct signs to trigonometric values when only one ratio is given.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Using the Pythagorean Identity to Find Missing Values

Given one trigonometric ratio, the other can be found using sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. For example, if cos s is known, sin s can be calculated as ±√(1 - cos² s), with the sign determined by the quadrant. This is essential for applying the angle sum identity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).

cos s = √2/4 and sin t = - √5/6, s and t in quadrant IV

642
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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.

sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III

1164
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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.

cos s = -15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I

694
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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.

cos s = - 15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I

744
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Textbook Question

Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).

sin s = 2/3 and sin t = -1/3, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant IV

905
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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(2 tan B)/(sin 2B) = sec² B

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