Textbook Question
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = √2/4 and sin t = - √5/6, s and t in quadrant IV
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Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = √2/4 and sin t = - √5/6, s and t in quadrant IV
Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III
Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I
Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.
cos s = - 15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
sin s = 2/3 and sin t = -1/3, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant IV
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(2 tan B)/(sin 2B) = sec² B