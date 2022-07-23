Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
csc A sin 2A - sec A = cos 2A sec A
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
csc A sin 2A - sec A = cos 2A sec A
Verify that each equation is an identity. See Example 4.
tan(x - y) - tan(y - x) = 2(tan x - tan y)/(1 + tan x tan y)
Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
5 cos 3x cos 2x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
2 cos² θ - 1 = (1 - tan² θ)/(1 + tan² θ)
Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
8 sin 7x sin 9x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sec² α - 1 = (sec 2α - 1)/(sec 2α + 1)