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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 62
Chapter 6, Problem 62

Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(x + y) + sin(x - y) = 2 sin x cos y

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1
Recall the sum-to-product identities for sine functions. Specifically, the identity for the sum of two sine terms is: \(\sin A + \sin B = 2 \sin \left( \frac{A + B}{2} \right) \cos \left( \frac{A - B}{2} \right)\).
Identify \(A\) and \(B\) in the given equation. Here, \(A = x + y\) and \(B = x - y\).
Apply the sum-to-product identity to the left-hand side (LHS): \(\sin(x + y) + \sin(x - y) = 2 \sin \left( \frac{(x + y) + (x - y)}{2} \right) \cos \left( \frac{(x + y) - (x - y)}{2} \right)\).
Simplify the arguments inside the sine and cosine functions: \(\frac{(x + y) + (x - y)}{2} = \frac{2x}{2} = x\) and \(\frac{(x + y) - (x - y)}{2} = \frac{2y}{2} = y\).
Rewrite the expression after simplification: \(2 \sin x \cos y\), which matches the right-hand side (RHS) of the original equation, thus verifying the identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. They are used to simplify expressions or prove equivalences, such as verifying that two sides of an equation represent the same function.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Sum and Difference Formulas for Sine

The sum and difference formulas express sine of sums or differences of angles: sin(a ± b) = sin a cos b ± cos a sin b. These formulas allow breaking down complex expressions into simpler parts, essential for verifying identities like sin(x + y) + sin(x - y).
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Combining Like Terms in Trigonometric Expressions

After applying sum and difference formulas, combining like terms (such as sin x cos y terms) simplifies the expression. Recognizing and grouping these terms correctly is crucial to show that both sides of the identity are equal.
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Related Practice
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