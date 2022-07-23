Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 62
Chapter 6, Problem 62

Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
8 sin 7x sin 9x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the product-to-sum identity for sine functions: \(\sin A \sin B = \frac{1}{2} [\cos(A - B) - \cos(A + B)]\).
Identify \(A\) and \(B\) in the given expression: here, \(A = 7x\) and \(B = 9x\).
Apply the identity to rewrite \(\sin 7x \sin 9x\) as \(\frac{1}{2} [\cos(7x - 9x) - \cos(7x + 9x)]\).
Simplify the arguments inside the cosine functions: \(7x - 9x = -2x\) and \(7x + 9x = 16x\).
Multiply the entire expression by 8 (from the original expression \(8 \sin 7x \sin 9x\)) to get \(8 \times \frac{1}{2} [\cos(-2x) - \cos(16x)]\), which simplifies to \(4 [\cos(-2x) - \cos(16x)]\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product-to-Sum Formulas

Product-to-sum formulas convert products of sine and cosine functions into sums or differences, simplifying expressions and integrals. For example, the formula for the product of two sine functions is sin A sin B = 1/2 [cos(A - B) - cos(A + B)]. This is essential for rewriting 8 sin 7x sin 9x as a sum or difference.
Recommended video:
2:25
Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Trigonometric Function Properties

Understanding the properties of sine and cosine functions, such as their periodicity and symmetry, helps in manipulating and simplifying expressions. Recognizing how angles combine in sums and differences is crucial when applying product-to-sum identities effectively.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Expressions

Algebraic skills are necessary to factor constants and apply identities correctly. For instance, factoring out the constant 8 and applying the product-to-sum formula requires careful distribution and simplification to express the product as a sum or difference.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin(x + y) + sin(x - y) = 2 sin x cos y

667
views
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin³ θ = sin θ - cos² θ sin θ

795
views
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity. See Example 4.

tan(x - y) - tan(y - x) = 2(tan x - tan y)/(1 + tan x tan y)

824
views
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

2 cos² θ - 1 = (1 - tan² θ)/(1 + tan² θ)

733
views
Textbook Question

Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.

cos 5x + cos 8x

45
views
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sec² α - 1 = (sec 2α - 1)/(sec 2α + 1)

726
views