Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(x + y) + sin(x - y) = 2 sin x cos y
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(x + y) + sin(x - y) = 2 sin x cos y
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin³ θ = sin θ - cos² θ sin θ
Verify that each equation is an identity. See Example 4.
tan(x - y) - tan(y - x) = 2(tan x - tan y)/(1 + tan x tan y)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
2 cos² θ - 1 = (1 - tan² θ)/(1 + tan² θ)
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
cos 5x + cos 8x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sec² α - 1 = (sec 2α - 1)/(sec 2α + 1)