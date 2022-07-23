Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(x + y) + sin(x - y) = 2 sin x cos y
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(x + y) + sin(x - y) = 2 sin x cos y
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin³ θ = sin θ - cos² θ sin θ
Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.
sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4
(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.
cos 18°
Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
8 sin 7x sin 9x
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
cos 5x + cos 8x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sec² α - 1 = (sec 2α - 1)/(sec 2α + 1)