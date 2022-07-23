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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 60
Chapter 6, Problem 60

Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
5 cos 3x cos 2x

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Recall the product-to-sum identity for cosine functions: \(\cos A \cos B = \frac{1}{2} [\cos(A+B) + \cos(A-B)]\).
Identify the angles in the expression: here, \(A = 3x\) and \(B = 2x\).
Apply the product-to-sum formula to \(\cos 3x \cos 2x\): \(\cos 3x \cos 2x = \frac{1}{2} [\cos(3x + 2x) + \cos(3x - 2x)]\).
Simplify the angles inside the cosine functions: \(\cos(3x + 2x) = \cos 5x\) and \(\cos(3x - 2x) = \cos x\).
Multiply the entire expression by 5 (from the original expression \(5 \cos 3x \cos 2x\)) to get the sum or difference form: \(5 \cos 3x \cos 2x = 5 \times \frac{1}{2} [\cos 5x + \cos x]\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product-to-Sum Formulas

Product-to-sum formulas convert products of sine and cosine functions into sums or differences, simplifying expressions. For example, the formula for cos A cos B is (1/2)[cos(A+B) + cos(A−B)]. These formulas are essential for rewriting products like 5 cos 3x cos 2x as sums or differences.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Trigonometric Function Properties

Understanding the properties of cosine and sine functions, such as periodicity and symmetry, helps in manipulating and simplifying expressions. Recognizing how angles combine in sums or differences is crucial when applying product-to-sum identities.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Expressions

Skill in algebraic manipulation, including factoring constants and rearranging terms, is necessary to correctly apply identities and rewrite expressions. For instance, factoring out the constant 5 before applying product-to-sum formulas ensures clarity and accuracy.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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