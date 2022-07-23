Use the given information to cos(x - y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to cos(x - y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
cos 75°
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
4. cot x = ____
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
Work each problem.
Given tan x = -5⁄4, where π/2< x < π, use the trigonometric identities to find cot x, csc x and sec x.
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
csc x - cot x
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
6. sec² x = ____
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x