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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.RE.4
Chapter 6, Problem 5.RE.4

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
4. cot x = ____


II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of cotangent in terms of sine and cosine functions: \(\cot x = \frac{\cos x}{\sin x}\).
Identify the reciprocal relationship between cotangent and tangent: \(\cot x = \frac{1}{\tan x}\).
Recognize that cotangent can also be expressed using cosecant and cosine: \(\cot x = \csc x \cos x\).
Review the expressions given in Column II and compare them with these equivalent forms of \(\cot x\).
Select the expression from Column II that matches one of these equivalent forms to complete the identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Cotangent

Cotangent (cot x) is a fundamental trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the adjacent side to the opposite side in a right triangle. It can also be expressed as the reciprocal of the tangent function, i.e., cot x = 1/tan x.
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Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Reciprocal Identities

Reciprocal identities relate trigonometric functions to their reciprocals. For example, cot x is the reciprocal of tan x, and sec x is the reciprocal of cos x. Understanding these identities helps in transforming and simplifying expressions.
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Pythagorean Identities

Relationship Between Cotangent and Sine/Cosine

Cotangent can also be expressed as the ratio of cosine to sine, cot x = cos x / sin x. This relationship is useful for converting between different trigonometric functions and proving identities.
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Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine
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