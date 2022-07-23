Textbook Question
Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -1/5 and sin t = 3/5, s and t in quadrant II
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Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -1/5 and sin t = 3/5, s and t in quadrant II
Verify that each equation is an identity.
csc A sin 2A - sec A = cos 2A sec A
Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
5 cos 3x cos 2x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
2 cos² θ - 1 = (1 - tan² θ)/(1 + tan² θ)
Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.
cos s = -1/5 and sin t = 3/5, s and t in quadrant II
Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -1/5 and sin t = 3/5, s and t in quadrant II