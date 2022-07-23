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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 5
Chapter 7, Problem 5

Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √2/2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the problem asks for the exact value of \(y = \sin^{-1} \left( \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \right)\), which means we need to find the angle \(y\) whose sine is \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\).
Recall the range of the inverse sine function \(\sin^{-1} x\), which is \([-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}]\). This means the angle \(y\) must lie within this interval.
Identify the common angles where sine values are known exactly. The sine of \(\frac{\pi}{4}\) (or 45 degrees) is \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\).
Since \(\sin \frac{\pi}{4} = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\) and \(\frac{\pi}{4}\) lies within the range of \(\sin^{-1}\), conclude that \(y = \frac{\pi}{4}\).
Express the final answer as \(y = \frac{\pi}{4}\), which is the exact value of \(\sin^{-1} \left( \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \right)\) without using a calculator.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Sine Function (sin⁻¹ or arcsin)

The inverse sine function, sin⁻¹, returns the angle whose sine value is a given number. It is defined for inputs between -1 and 1 and outputs angles in the range [-π/2, π/2]. Understanding this helps find the angle y such that sin(y) = √2/2.
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Inverse Sine

Exact Values of Sine for Special Angles

Certain angles have well-known sine values expressed in exact radicals, such as sin(π/4) = √2/2. Recognizing these special angles allows you to determine the exact angle corresponding to a given sine value without a calculator.
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Common Trig Functions For 45-45-90 Triangles

Domain and Range Restrictions of Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trig functions have restricted ranges to ensure they are functions. For sin⁻¹, the output angle y must lie between -π/2 and π/2. This restriction ensures a unique solution when finding y = sin⁻¹(√2/2).
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which one of the following equations has solution π?

a. arccos (―1) = x

b. arccos 1 = x

c. arcsin (―1) = x

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Textbook Question

Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).                     

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sin x = ―√3/2

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Textbook Question

The point (π/4, 1) lies on the graph of y = tan x. Therefore, the point _______ lies on the graph of y = tan⁻¹ x.

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x.

y = 1/2 tan (3x + 2), for x in [-2/3 - π/6, -2/3 + π/6]

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Textbook Question

Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.

The tangent and secant functions are undefined for the same values.

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.

2 tan θ sin θ - tan θ = 0

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