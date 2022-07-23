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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 19
Chapter 7, Problem 19

Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
tan² x + 3 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(\tan^{2} x + 3 = 0\).
Isolate the \(\tan^{2} x\) term by subtracting 3 from both sides: \(\tan^{2} x = -3\).
Recall that \(\tan^{2} x\) represents the square of the tangent function, which is always greater than or equal to zero for all real \(x\) because squaring any real number cannot produce a negative result.
Since \(\tan^{2} x = -3\) implies a negative value, recognize that there are no real values of \(x\) for which this equation holds true within the interval \([0, 2\pi)\).
Conclude that the equation has no exact solutions in the interval \([0, 2\pi)\) because the square of tangent cannot be negative.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of the Tangent Function

The tangent function, tan(x), is defined as sin(x)/cos(x) and has a period of π. It is undefined where cos(x) = 0, and its values can be positive or negative. Understanding its behavior and domain is essential when solving equations involving tan²(x).
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Introduction to Tangent Graph

Solving Quadratic Equations in Trigonometric Functions

Equations like tan²(x) + 3 = 0 can be treated as quadratic in terms of tan(x). Solving involves isolating tan²(x) and checking for real solutions, considering that squares of real numbers are non-negative, which affects the existence of solutions.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Interval and Exact Solutions in Trigonometry

Finding exact solutions over [0, 2π) requires identifying all angles within one full rotation that satisfy the equation. Solutions must be expressed in exact form (like π/4), and understanding the periodicity and symmetry of trig functions helps determine all valid solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

y = arctan 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).

2sin x + 3 = 4

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.

y = 1/2 cot 3 x , for x in [0, π/3]

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Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = cos⁻¹ 0.80396577

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Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

y = arcsin (―√3/2)

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.

y = cos (x + 3) , for x in [―3, π―3]

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