Textbook Question
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 1/2 cot 3 x , for x in [0, π/3]
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Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 1/2 cot 3 x , for x in [0, π/3]
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = arcsec 3.4723155
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
cos² x + 2 cos x + 1 = 0
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arcsin (―√3/2)
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = cos (x + 3) , for x in [―3, π―3]
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = √2 + 3 sec 2x, for x in [0, π/4) ⋃ (π/4, π/2]