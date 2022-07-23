Solve the equation for \(\theta\) by setting \(y = \cos(\theta)\) equal to the desired value (if given) or analyze the behavior of \(\cos(\theta)\) on the interval \([0, \pi]\). If the problem requires solving \(\cos(\theta) = y_0\), use the inverse cosine function: \(\theta = \arccos(y_0)\) and consider all solutions within \([0, \pi]\).