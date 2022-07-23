Textbook Question
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
tan² x + 3 = 0
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Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
tan² x + 3 = 0
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arctan 0
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = cos⁻¹ 0.80396577
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arcsin (―√3/2)
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
(cot x―1) (√3 cot x + 1) = 0
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = cos (x + 3) , for x in [―3, π―3]