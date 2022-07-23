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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 25
Chapter 8, Problem 25

Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


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1
Identify the given vectors from the image and note their magnitudes and directions (angles) if provided.
Recall that a vector in the form \( \langle a, b \rangle \) can be expressed using its magnitude \( r \) and direction angle \( \theta \) as \( \langle r \cos(\theta), r \sin(\theta) \rangle \).
For each vector, calculate the \( a \) component by multiplying the magnitude by \( \cos(\theta) \), i.e., \( a = r \cos(\theta) \).
Calculate the \( b \) component by multiplying the magnitude by \( \sin(\theta) \), i.e., \( b = r \sin(\theta) \).
Write each vector in the form \( \langle a, b \rangle \) using exact values if possible, or round to four decimal places as needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Representation in Component Form

Vectors in the plane can be expressed as ordered pairs 〈a, b〉, where 'a' and 'b' represent the horizontal (x) and vertical (y) components, respectively. This form allows for easy manipulation and calculation of vector properties such as magnitude and direction.
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Trigonometric Functions for Component Calculation

To find the components of a vector given its magnitude and direction, use trigonometric functions: the x-component is magnitude × cos(θ), and the y-component is magnitude × sin(θ), where θ is the angle the vector makes with the positive x-axis.
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Exact Values and Decimal Approximations

When expressing vector components, exact values involve using known trigonometric values (like √2/2), while decimal approximations round these values to a specified number of decimal places, such as four, to balance precision and readability.
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Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two forces act on a point in the plane. The angle between the two forces is given. Find the magnitude of the resultant force.

forces of 250 and 450 newtons, forming an angle of 85°

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Textbook Question

Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.

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Textbook Question

Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC that exists.

A = 38° 40', a = 9.72 m, b = 11.8 m

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC.


B = 42.88°, C = 102.40°, b = 3974 ft

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


a = 42.9 m, b = 37.6 m, c = 62.7 m

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