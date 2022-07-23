Textbook Question
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
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Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
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Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.
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Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 965 ft, b = 876 ft, c = 1240 ft
Solve each triangle ABC.
B = 42.88°, C = 102.40°, b = 3974 ft