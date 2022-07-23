Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 25
Chapter 8, Problem 25

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


a = 42.9 m, b = 37.6 m, c = 62.7 m

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given sides of the triangle: \(a = 42.9\) m, \(b = 37.6\) m, and \(c = 62.7\) m. Since all three sides are known, this is a side-side-side (SSS) triangle problem.
Use the Law of Cosines to find one of the angles. For example, to find angle \(C\) opposite side \(c\), apply the formula: \[\cos C = \frac{a^2 + b^2 - c^2}{2ab}\]
Calculate \(\cos C\) using the given side lengths, then find angle \(C\) by taking the inverse cosine (arccos) of that value: \[C = \arccos\left(\frac{a^2 + b^2 - c^2}{2ab}\right)\]
Next, use the Law of Cosines again to find another angle, such as angle \(A\) opposite side \(a\): \[\cos A = \frac{b^2 + c^2 - a^2}{2bc}\] and then \[A = \arccos\left(\frac{b^2 + c^2 - a^2}{2bc}\right)\]
Finally, find the third angle \(B\) by using the fact that the sum of angles in a triangle is \(180^\circ\): \[B = 180^\circ - A - C\]

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triangle Side Lengths and Classification

Understanding the given side lengths helps classify the triangle (scalene, isosceles, or equilateral) and determines which methods to use for solving it. Here, all sides are different, indicating a scalene triangle, which requires specific laws to find angles.
Recommended video:
4:18
Finding Missing Side Lengths

Law of Cosines

The Law of Cosines relates the lengths of the sides of a triangle to the cosine of one of its angles. It is essential for finding unknown angles when all three sides are known, using the formula c² = a² + b² - 2ab cos(C).
Recommended video:
4:35
Intro to Law of Cosines

Triangle Angle Sum Property

The sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always 180 degrees. After finding one or two angles using the Law of Cosines, this property allows calculation of the remaining angle to fully solve the triangle.
Recommended video:
4:47
Sum and Difference of Tangent
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.

<IMAGE>

1007
views
Textbook Question

Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


<IMAGE>

678
views
Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


a = 9.3 cm, b = 5.7 cm, c = 8.2 cm

699
views
Textbook Question

Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.

<IMAGE>

1564
views
Textbook Question

Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


701
views
Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC that exists.

A = 38° 40', a = 9.72 m, b = 11.8 m

660
views