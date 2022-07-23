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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 25
Chapter 8, Problem 25

Solve each triangle ABC.


B = 42.88°, C = 102.40°, b = 3974 ft

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, find the measure of angle A using the fact that the sum of the angles in any triangle is 180°. Use the formula: \(A = 180^\circ - B - C\).
Next, apply the Law of Sines to find side \(a\). The Law of Sines states: \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B}\). Rearrange to solve for \(a\): \(a = b \times \frac{\sin A}{\sin B}\).
Then, use the Law of Sines again to find side \(c\) with the formula: \(\frac{c}{\sin C} = \frac{b}{\sin B}\). Rearrange to solve for \(c\): \(c = b \times \frac{\sin C}{\sin B}\).
At this point, you have all three angles (\(A\), \(B\), \(C\)) and all three sides (\(a\), \(b\), \(c\)) of triangle ABC determined.
Finally, review your answers to ensure all sides and angles are consistent and make sense within the triangle, remembering that side lengths must be positive and angles must sum to 180°.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triangle Angle Sum Property

The sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always 180°. Knowing two angles allows you to find the third by subtracting their sum from 180°, which is essential for solving the triangle completely.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines relates the sides and angles of a triangle: (a/sin A) = (b/sin B) = (c/sin C). It is used to find unknown sides or angles when given an angle-side pair and another angle or side.
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Intro to Law of Sines

Solving Triangles

Solving a triangle means finding all unknown sides and angles. Using known angles and sides, along with the Law of Sines and angle sum property, allows you to determine the missing measurements accurately.
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Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem
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Solve each triangle ABC that exists.

A = 38° 40', a = 9.72 m, b = 11.8 m

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