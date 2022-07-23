Textbook Question
Two forces act on a point in the plane. The angle between the two forces is given. Find the magnitude of the resultant force.
forces of 250 and 450 newtons, forming an angle of 85°
993
views
Two forces act on a point in the plane. The angle between the two forces is given. Find the magnitude of the resultant force.
forces of 250 and 450 newtons, forming an angle of 85°
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
<IMAGE>
Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.
<IMAGE>
Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 965 ft, b = 876 ft, c = 1240 ft
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 38° 40', a = 9.72 m, b = 11.8 m