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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 25
Chapter 8, Problem 25

Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 38° 40', a = 9.72 m, b = 11.8 m

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the given angle A from degrees and minutes to decimal degrees for easier calculation. Recall that 1 minute is \( \frac{1}{60} \) of a degree, so calculate \( A = 38 + \frac{40}{60} \) degrees.
Use the Law of Sines to find angle B. The Law of Sines states: \( \frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B} \). Rearrange to solve for \( \sin B \): \( \sin B = \frac{b \sin A}{a} \).
Calculate \( \sin B \) using the values of \( a \), \( b \), and \( A \) (in decimal degrees), then find angle B by taking the inverse sine (arcsin) of that value.
Determine angle C by using the fact that the sum of angles in a triangle is 180 degrees: \( C = 180^\circ - A - B \).
Finally, use the Law of Sines again to find side \( c \) with the formula \( \frac{c}{\sin C} = \frac{a}{\sin A} \), rearranged as \( c = \frac{a \sin C}{\sin A} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines relates the sides and angles of a triangle through the ratio a/sin(A) = b/sin(B) = c/sin(C). It is essential for solving triangles when two sides and an angle are known, allowing calculation of unknown angles or sides.
Recommended video:
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Intro to Law of Sines

Triangle Ambiguity (SSA Case)

When two sides and a non-included angle (SSA) are given, there may be zero, one, or two possible triangles. Understanding this ambiguity helps determine if the triangle exists and how many solutions are possible.
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Solving SSA Triangles ("Ambiguous" Case)

Angle Conversion and Notation

Angles given in degrees and minutes must be converted to decimal degrees or radians for calculations. Accurate conversion ensures precise use of trigonometric functions and correct problem-solving.
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i & j Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.

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Textbook Question

Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


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Textbook Question

Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.

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Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC.


B = 42.88°, C = 102.40°, b = 3974 ft

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


a = 42.9 m, b = 37.6 m, c = 62.7 m

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