Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
3i + 4j, j
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
3i + 4j, j
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈1, 6〉, 〈-1, 7〉
A plane is headed due south with an airspeed of 192 mph. A wind from a direction of 78.0° is blowing at 23.0 mph. Find the ground speed and resulting bearing of the plane.
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 59.80°, b = 15.00 cm, C = 53.10°
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈4, 0〉, 〈2, 2〉
A real estate agent wants to find the area of a triangular lot. A surveyor takes measurements and finds that two sides are 52.1 m and 21.3 m, and the angle between them is 42.2°. What is the area of the triangular lot?