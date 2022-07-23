Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈1, 6〉, 〈-1, 7〉
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈1, 6〉, 〈-1, 7〉
A painter is going to apply paint to a triangular metal plate on a new building. Two sides measure 16.1 m and 15.2 m, and the angle between the sides is 125°. What is the area of the surface to be painted?
A pilot is flying at 168 mph. She wants her flight path to be on a bearing of 57° 40′. A wind is blowing from the south at 27.1 mph. Find the bearing she should fly, and find the plane's ground speed.
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 59.80°, b = 15.00 cm, C = 53.10°
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈4, 0〉, 〈2, 2〉
A real estate agent wants to find the area of a triangular lot. A surveyor takes measurements and finds that two sides are 52.1 m and 21.3 m, and the angle between them is 42.2°. What is the area of the triangular lot?