Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈2, 1〉, 〈-3, 1〉
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈2, 1〉, 〈-3, 1〉
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 56.80°, b = 32.67 in., c = 52.89 in.
A painter is going to apply paint to a triangular metal plate on a new building. Two sides measure 16.1 m and 15.2 m, and the angle between the sides is 125°. What is the area of the surface to be painted?
A pilot is flying at 168 mph. She wants her flight path to be on a bearing of 57° 40′. A wind is blowing from the south at 27.1 mph. Find the bearing she should fly, and find the plane's ground speed.
A plane is headed due south with an airspeed of 192 mph. A wind from a direction of 78.0° is blowing at 23.0 mph. Find the ground speed and resulting bearing of the plane.
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 59.80°, b = 15.00 cm, C = 53.10°