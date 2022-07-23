Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 56.80°, b = 32.67 in., c = 52.89 in.
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 56.80°, b = 32.67 in., c = 52.89 in.
A painter is going to apply paint to a triangular metal plate on a new building. Two sides measure 16.1 m and 15.2 m, and the angle between the sides is 125°. What is the area of the surface to be painted?
A pilot is flying at 168 mph. She wants her flight path to be on a bearing of 57° 40′. A wind is blowing from the south at 27.1 mph. Find the bearing she should fly, and find the plane's ground speed.
A plane is headed due south with an airspeed of 192 mph. A wind from a direction of 78.0° is blowing at 23.0 mph. Find the ground speed and resulting bearing of the plane.
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈4, 0〉, 〈2, 2〉
A real estate agent wants to find the area of a triangular lot. A surveyor takes measurements and finds that two sides are 52.1 m and 21.3 m, and the angle between them is 42.2°. What is the area of the triangular lot?