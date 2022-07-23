Textbook Question
A plane flies 650 mph on a bearing of 175.3°. A 25-mph wind, from a direction of 266.6°, blows against the plane. Find the resulting bearing of the plane.
602
views
A plane flies 650 mph on a bearing of 175.3°. A 25-mph wind, from a direction of 266.6°, blows against the plane. Find the resulting bearing of the plane.
Find the dot product for each pair of vectors.
4i, 5i - 9j
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈2, 1〉, 〈-3, 1〉
A pilot is flying at 168 mph. She wants her flight path to be on a bearing of 57° 40′. A wind is blowing from the south at 27.1 mph. Find the bearing she should fly, and find the plane's ground speed.
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 59.80°, b = 15.00 cm, C = 53.10°
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈4, 0〉, 〈2, 2〉