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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 56
Chapter 8, Problem 56

A pilot is flying at 168 mph. She wants her flight path to be on a bearing of 57° 40′. A wind is blowing from the south at 27.1 mph. Find the bearing she should fly, and find the plane's ground speed.

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Identify the vectors involved: the plane's airspeed vector (unknown direction, magnitude 168 mph), and the wind vector (27.1 mph from the south, which means it blows towards the north). The resultant vector is the ground speed vector, which should have a bearing of 57° 40′.
Convert the bearing 57° 40′ into decimal degrees for easier calculation: 57 + 40/60 = 57.6667° approximately. This is the direction of the ground speed vector relative to north.
Set up a vector diagram where the plane's velocity vector plus the wind vector equals the ground velocity vector. Represent the plane's velocity vector as having magnitude 168 mph and an unknown bearing angle \( \theta \). The wind vector is 27.1 mph towards the north (bearing 0°).
Write the components of the vectors in terms of \( \theta \): - Plane's velocity components: \( V_p = (168 \sin(\theta), 168 \cos(\theta)) \) - Wind velocity components: \( V_w = (0, 27.1) \) - Ground velocity components: \( V_g = (V_p^x + V_w^x, V_p^y + V_w^y) \) Since the ground velocity has bearing 57.6667°, its components can be expressed as \( V_g = (V_g \sin(57.6667°), V_g \cos(57.6667°)) \), where \( V_g \) is the ground speed magnitude.
Set up equations equating the components: \[ 168 \sin(\theta) + 0 = V_g \sin(57.6667°) \\ 168 \cos(\theta) + 27.1 = V_g \cos(57.6667°) \] Use these two equations to solve for \( \theta \) (the bearing the pilot should fly) and \( V_g \) (the ground speed).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Addition in Navigation

In navigation problems, the actual path of an aircraft is the vector sum of its velocity relative to the air and the wind velocity. Understanding how to add vectors graphically or analytically is essential to determine the resultant ground velocity and direction.
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Adding Vectors Geometrically

Bearing and Angle Measurement

Bearing is a directional angle measured clockwise from the north line. Interpreting bearings correctly is crucial for setting and adjusting flight paths, as it defines the intended direction relative to geographic north.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Resolution of Vectors

Resolving vectors into components using sine and cosine functions allows calculation of unknown directions and speeds. This involves breaking velocities into north-south and east-west components to solve for the plane's heading and ground speed.
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Introduction to Vectors
Related Practice
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