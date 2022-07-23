Textbook Question
A plane flies 650 mph on a bearing of 175.3°. A 25-mph wind, from a direction of 266.6°, blows against the plane. Find the resulting bearing of the plane.
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A plane flies 650 mph on a bearing of 175.3°. A 25-mph wind, from a direction of 266.6°, blows against the plane. Find the resulting bearing of the plane.
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈2, 1〉, 〈-3, 1〉
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 56.80°, b = 32.67 in., c = 52.89 in.
A plane is headed due south with an airspeed of 192 mph. A wind from a direction of 78.0° is blowing at 23.0 mph. Find the ground speed and resulting bearing of the plane.
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 59.80°, b = 15.00 cm, C = 53.10°
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈4, 0〉, 〈2, 2〉