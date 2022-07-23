Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 55
Chapter 8, Problem 55

Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈2, 1〉, 〈-3, 1〉

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two vectors given: \( \mathbf{u} = \langle 2, 1 \rangle \) and \( \mathbf{v} = \langle -3, 1 \rangle \).
Recall the formula for the angle \( \theta \) between two vectors \( \mathbf{u} \) and \( \mathbf{v} \): \[\cos(\theta) = \frac{\mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{v}}{\|\mathbf{u}\| \|\mathbf{v}\|}\]
Calculate the dot product \( \mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{v} \) using the formula: \[\mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{v} = u_1 v_1 + u_2 v_2\] where \( u_1, u_2 \) and \( v_1, v_2 \) are the components of \( \mathbf{u} \) and \( \mathbf{v} \) respectively.
Find the magnitudes of each vector using: \[\|\mathbf{u}\| = \sqrt{u_1^2 + u_2^2}\] and \[\|\mathbf{v}\| = \sqrt{v_1^2 + v_2^2}\]
Substitute the dot product and magnitudes into the cosine formula, then use the inverse cosine function to find the angle \( \theta = \cos^{-1} \left( \frac{\mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{v}}{\|\mathbf{u}\| \|\mathbf{v}\|} \right) \). Finally, round your answer to two decimal places.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dot Product of Vectors

The dot product is a scalar value obtained by multiplying corresponding components of two vectors and summing the results. For vectors 〈a, b〉 and 〈c, d〉, the dot product is ac + bd. It is essential for finding the angle between vectors.
Recommended video:
05:40
Introduction to Dot Product

Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude (or length) of a vector 〈x, y〉 is calculated using the formula √(x² + y²). It represents the distance from the origin to the point defined by the vector and is used to normalize vectors when finding angles.
Recommended video:
04:44
Finding Magnitude of a Vector

Angle Between Two Vectors

The angle θ between two vectors can be found using the formula cos(θ) = (dot product) / (product of magnitudes). By taking the inverse cosine (arccos) of this value, we get the angle in radians or degrees, which can then be rounded as needed.
Recommended video:
04:33
Find the Angle Between Vectors
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A plane flies 650 mph on a bearing of 175.3°. A 25-mph wind, from a direction of 266.6°, blows against the plane. Find the resulting bearing of the plane.

602
views
Textbook Question

Find the dot product for each pair of vectors.

4i, 5i - 9j

685
views
Textbook Question

Find the area of each triangle ABC.


B = 124.5°, a = 30.4 cm, c = 28.4 cm

739
views
Textbook Question

Find the area of each triangle ABC.


A = 56.80°, b = 32.67 in., c = 52.89 in.

739
views
Textbook Question

A pilot is flying at 168 mph. She wants her flight path to be on a bearing of 57° 40′. A wind is blowing from the south at 27.1 mph. Find the bearing she should fly, and find the plane's ground speed.

823
views
Textbook Question

Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.

〈4, 0〉, 〈2, 2〉

609
views