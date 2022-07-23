Textbook Question
A plane flies 650 mph on a bearing of 175.3°. A 25-mph wind, from a direction of 266.6°, blows against the plane. Find the resulting bearing of the plane.
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A plane flies 650 mph on a bearing of 175.3°. A 25-mph wind, from a direction of 266.6°, blows against the plane. Find the resulting bearing of the plane.
Find the dot product for each pair of vectors.
4i, 5i - 9j
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
B = 124.5°, a = 30.4 cm, c = 28.4 cm
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 56.80°, b = 32.67 in., c = 52.89 in.
A pilot is flying at 168 mph. She wants her flight path to be on a bearing of 57° 40′. A wind is blowing from the south at 27.1 mph. Find the bearing she should fly, and find the plane's ground speed.
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈4, 0〉, 〈2, 2〉