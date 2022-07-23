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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 22
Chapter 8, Problem 22

Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


Vector u with magnitude 8 at a 60-degree angle from the positive x-axis on an xy-coordinate plane.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given vectors from the image and note their magnitudes and directions (angles) if provided.
Recall that a vector in the form \( \langle a, b \rangle \) can be expressed using its magnitude \( r \) and angle \( \theta \) as \( \langle r \cos(\theta), r \sin(\theta) \rangle \).
For each vector, use the formula \( a = r \cos(\theta) \) to find the x-component and \( b = r \sin(\theta) \) to find the y-component.
Calculate the cosine and sine values of the given angles, using exact values for special angles (like 30°, 45°, 60°) or a calculator for other angles, rounding to four decimal places if necessary.
Write each vector in the form \( \langle a, b \rangle \) using the values found for \( a \) and \( b \), ensuring to keep exact values or round appropriately.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Representation in Component Form

Vectors in the plane can be expressed as ordered pairs 〈a, b〉, where 'a' and 'b' represent the horizontal (x) and vertical (y) components, respectively. This form allows for easy addition, subtraction, and scalar multiplication of vectors.
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Position Vectors & Component Form

Trigonometric Functions for Component Calculation

To find the components of a vector given its magnitude and direction, use sine and cosine functions: the x-component is magnitude × cos(θ), and the y-component is magnitude × sin(θ), where θ is the angle the vector makes with the positive x-axis.
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Position Vectors & Component Form

Exact Values and Decimal Approximations

When calculating vector components, use exact trigonometric values (like √2/2) when possible for precision. Otherwise, round decimal results to four decimal places as specified, ensuring clarity and consistency in answers.
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Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC.


A = 39.70°, C = 30.35°, b = 39.74 m

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC that exists.

A = 42.5°, a = 15.6 ft, b = 8.14 ft

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC that exists.


B = 72.2°, b = 78.3 m, c = 145 m

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Textbook Question

Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


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Textbook Question

For each pair of vectors u and v with angle θ between them, sketch the resultant.


|u| = 20, |v| = 30, θ = 30°

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Textbook Question

Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


708
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