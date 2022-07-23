Textbook Question
Solve each triangle ABC.
A = 39.70°, C = 30.35°, b = 39.74 m
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Solve each triangle ABC.
A = 39.70°, C = 30.35°, b = 39.74 m
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
B = 72.2°, b = 78.3 m, c = 145 m
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
Solve each triangle ABC.
B = 38° 40', a = 19.7 cm, C = 91° 40'
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
For each pair of vectors u and v with angle θ between them, sketch the resultant.
|u| = 20, |v| = 30, θ = 30°