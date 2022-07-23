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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 23
Chapter 8, Problem 23

Solve each triangle ABC that exists.


B = 72.2°, b = 78.3 m, c = 145 m

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements of the triangle: angle \(B = 72.2^\circ\), side \(b = 78.3\) m (opposite angle \(B\)), and side \(c = 145\) m (opposite angle \(C\)). We need to find the remaining parts of the triangle: angles \(A\) and \(C\), and side \(a\).
Use the Law of Sines to find angle \(C\). The Law of Sines states: \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B} = \frac{c}{\sin C}\). From this, we can write \(\sin C = \frac{c \sin B}{b}\).
Calculate \(\sin C\) using the values of \(b\), \(c\), and \(\sin B\). Then find angle \(C\) by taking the inverse sine (arcsin) of \(\sin C\). Remember to consider the possibility of two solutions for angle \(C\) (the ambiguous case) because sine is positive in two quadrants.
Once angle \(C\) is found, calculate angle \(A\) using the fact that the sum of angles in a triangle is \(180^\circ\): \(A = 180^\circ - B - C\).
Finally, use the Law of Sines again to find side \(a\): \(a = \frac{b \sin A}{\sin B}\). This completes the solution of the triangle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines relates the sides and angles of a triangle through the ratio sin(A)/a = sin(B)/b = sin(C)/c. It is essential for solving triangles when given two sides and an angle not included between them, allowing calculation of unknown angles or sides.
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Intro to Law of Sines

Triangle Angle Sum Property

The sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always 180°. This property helps find the third angle once two angles are known, which is crucial for completing the solution of the triangle.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent

Ambiguous Case of the Law of Sines (SSA Condition)

When two sides and a non-included angle are given (SSA), there can be zero, one, or two possible triangles. Understanding this ambiguity is important to determine all possible solutions or to conclude if no triangle exists.
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Solving SSA Triangles ("Ambiguous" Case)
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC.


A = 39.70°, C = 30.35°, b = 39.74 m

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC that exists.

A = 42.5°, a = 15.6 ft, b = 8.14 ft

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


a = 9.3 cm, b = 5.7 cm, c = 8.2 cm

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Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


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Textbook Question

Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


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