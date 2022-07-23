Textbook Question
Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.
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Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.
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Solve each triangle ABC.
A = 39.70°, C = 30.35°, b = 39.74 m
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 42.5°, a = 15.6 ft, b = 8.14 ft
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 9.3 cm, b = 5.7 cm, c = 8.2 cm
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.