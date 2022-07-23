Textbook Question
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 42.5°, a = 15.6 ft, b = 8.14 ft
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Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 42.5°, a = 15.6 ft, b = 8.14 ft
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 9.3 cm, b = 5.7 cm, c = 8.2 cm
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
B = 72.2°, b = 78.3 m, c = 145 m
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.