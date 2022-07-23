Textbook Question
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 42.5°, a = 15.6 ft, b = 8.14 ft
821
views
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 42.5°, a = 15.6 ft, b = 8.14 ft
For each pair of vectors u and v with angle θ between them, sketch the resultant.
|u| = 12, |v| = 20, θ = 27°
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 41.4°, b = 2.78 yd, c = 3.92 yd
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
Solve each triangle ABC.
B = 38° 40', a = 19.7 cm, C = 91° 40'
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.