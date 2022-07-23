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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 18
Chapter 8, Problem 18

Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.


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Identify the given elements in the triangle: note which sides and angles are provided. Typically, you will have either two sides and an included angle (SAS), two angles and a side (AAS or ASA), or all three sides (SSS).
Choose the appropriate trigonometric rule based on the given information. Use the Law of Sines if you have an angle-side opposite pair, or the Law of Cosines if you have two sides and the included angle.
Set up the Law of Sines formula: \(\frac{a}{\sin\!A} = \frac{b}{\sin\!B} = \frac{c}{\sin\!C}\), or the Law of Cosines formula: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2 - 2ab \cos\!C\), depending on the known values.
Solve for the unknown sides or angles step-by-step. For angles, use the inverse sine or cosine functions: \(A = \sin^{-1}\left(\frac{a \sin\!B}{b}\right)\) or \(C = \cos^{-1}\left(\frac{a^2 + b^2 - c^2}{2ab}\right)\).
Once all sides and angles are found, round each value to the nearest tenth as requested, and verify that the sum of the angles is approximately 180 degrees to confirm the solution's consistency.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triangle Classification and Properties

Understanding the types of triangles (right, acute, obtuse) and their properties is essential. This helps determine which trigonometric rules or formulas apply when solving for unknown sides or angles.
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Review of Triangles

Trigonometric Ratios (Sine, Cosine, Tangent)

Sine, cosine, and tangent relate the angles of a triangle to the ratios of its sides. These ratios are fundamental for calculating unknown sides or angles in right triangles using given measurements.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Law of Sines and Law of Cosines

These laws extend trigonometric problem-solving to any triangle, not just right triangles. The Law of Sines relates sides and angles proportionally, while the Law of Cosines generalizes the Pythagorean theorem for non-right triangles.
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Intro to Law of Cosines
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Vector v has the given direction angle and magnitude. Find the horizontal and vertical components.

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC.

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