Textbook Question
Vector v has the given direction angle and magnitude. Find the horizontal and vertical components.
θ = 27° 30' |v| = 15.4
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Vector v has the given direction angle and magnitude. Find the horizontal and vertical components.
θ = 27° 30' |v| = 15.4
Solve each triangle ABC.
A = 68.41°, B = 54.23°, a = 12.75 ft
Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.
B = 74.3°, a = 859 m, b = 783 m
For each pair of vectors u and v with angle θ between them, sketch the resultant.
|u| = 12, |v| = 20, θ = 27°
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 41.4°, b = 2.78 yd, c = 3.92 yd
Vector v has the given direction angle and magnitude. Find the horizontal and vertical components.
θ = 50°, |v| = 26