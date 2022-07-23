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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 20
Chapter 8, Problem 20

Solve each triangle ABC.


B = 38° 40', a = 19.7 cm, C = 91° 40'

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, convert the given angles from degrees and minutes to decimal degrees for easier calculation. For example, 38° 40' becomes \(38 + \frac{40}{60}\) degrees, and similarly for 91° 40'.
Next, find the measure of the third angle \(A\) in triangle \(ABC\) using the fact that the sum of angles in a triangle is 180°. So, calculate \(A = 180° - B - C\).
Use the Law of Sines to find the missing sides. The Law of Sines states: \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B} = \frac{c}{\sin C}\). You already know side \(a\) and angles \(B\) and \(C\), and now angle \(A\).
Set up the ratio to find side \(b\): \(b = a \times \frac{\sin B}{\sin A}\). Calculate \(b\) using the known values.
Similarly, find side \(c\) using \(c = a \times \frac{\sin C}{\sin A}\). This will give you all sides and angles of triangle \(ABC\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triangle Angle Sum Property

The sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always 180°. Knowing two angles allows you to find the third by subtracting their sum from 180°, which is essential for solving the triangle completely.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines relates the sides and angles of a triangle: (a/sin A) = (b/sin B) = (c/sin C). It is used to find unknown sides or angles when given a combination of sides and angles, especially in non-right triangles.
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Intro to Law of Sines

Angle Conversion and Notation

Angles given in degrees and minutes must be converted to decimal degrees or radians for calculation. Understanding how to interpret and convert these units ensures accurate use of trigonometric formulas.
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i & j Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Vector v has the given direction angle and magnitude. Find the horizontal and vertical components.

θ = 27° 30' |v| = 15.4

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC that exists.

A = 42.5°, a = 15.6 ft, b = 8.14 ft

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Textbook Question

For each pair of vectors u and v with angle θ between them, sketch the resultant.


|u| = 12, |v| = 20, θ = 27°

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


A = 41.4°, b = 2.78 yd, c = 3.92 yd

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Textbook Question

Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


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Textbook Question

For each pair of vectors u and v with angle θ between them, sketch the resultant.


|u| = 20, |v| = 30, θ = 30°

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