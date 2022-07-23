A ship is sailing due north. At a certain point the bearing of a lighthouse 12.5 km away is N 38.8° E. Later on, the captain notices that the bearing of the lighthouse has become S 44.2° E. How far did the ship travel between the two observations of the lighthouse?
Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Chapter 8, Problem 34
Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.
v - u
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given vectors: \( \mathbf{u} = \langle -2, 5 \rangle \) and \( \mathbf{v} = \langle 4, 3 \rangle \).
Recall that vector subtraction \( \mathbf{v} - \mathbf{u} \) is performed component-wise: subtract the corresponding components of \( \mathbf{u} \) from \( \mathbf{v} \).
Set up the subtraction for each component: \( (v_x - u_x, v_y - u_y) \), where \( v_x = 4, u_x = -2, v_y = 3, u_y = 5 \).
Calculate each component difference separately: \( 4 - (-2) \) for the x-component and \( 3 - 5 \) for the y-component.
Combine the results to write the vector \( \mathbf{v} - \mathbf{u} \) as \( \langle 4 - (-2), 3 - 5 \rangle \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Representation
Vectors are quantities defined by both magnitude and direction, often represented as ordered pairs or tuples in two dimensions. For example, u = 〈-2, 5〉 indicates a vector with components -2 along the x-axis and 5 along the y-axis.
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Vector Subtraction
Vector subtraction involves subtracting corresponding components of two vectors. For vectors v = 〈v₁, v₂〉 and u = 〈u₁, u₂〉, the difference v - u is 〈v₁ - u₁, v₂ - u₂〉, resulting in a new vector.
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Component-wise Operations
Operations on vectors such as addition and subtraction are performed component-wise, meaning each component is handled independently. This simplifies calculations and helps visualize vector operations geometrically.
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Apply the law of sines to the following:
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