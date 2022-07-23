Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 34
Chapter 8, Problem 34

Apply the law of sines to the following:


A = 104°, a = 26.8, b = 31.3.


What happens when we try to find the measure of angle B using a calculator?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Law of Sines formula: \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B}\), where \(A\) and \(B\) are angles opposite sides \(a\) and \(b\) respectively.
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(\frac{26.8}{\sin 104^\circ} = \frac{31.3}{\sin B}\).
Rearrange the equation to solve for \(\sin B\): \(\sin B = \frac{31.3 \times \sin 104^\circ}{26.8}\).
Use a calculator to evaluate the right-hand side expression to find the numerical value of \(\sin B\).
Observe the result: if the value of \(\sin B\) is greater than 1, this indicates that no angle \(B\) exists with such a sine value, meaning the triangle cannot be formed with the given measurements.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines relates the ratios of the lengths of sides of a triangle to the sines of their opposite angles: (a/sin A) = (b/sin B) = (c/sin C). It is used to find unknown sides or angles in any triangle when given sufficient information, especially in non-right triangles.
Recommended video:
4:27
Intro to Law of Sines

Ambiguous Case in the Law of Sines

When using the Law of Sines to find an angle, the inverse sine function can yield two possible angle measures (an acute and an obtuse angle) because sin(θ) = sin(180° - θ). This ambiguity can cause confusion or multiple solutions, especially in SSA (Side-Side-Angle) configurations.
Recommended video:
9:50
Solving SSA Triangles ("Ambiguous" Case)

Using a Calculator for Inverse Sine

Calculators typically return the principal value of the inverse sine function, which is an angle between -90° and 90°. When solving triangles, this means the calculator gives only one possible angle, so you must consider the possibility of a second valid angle (180° minus the calculator’s result) to fully solve the problem.
Recommended video:
4:03
Inverse Sine
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


a = 3.0 ft, b = 5.0 ft, c = 6.0 ft

676
views
Textbook Question

A ship is sailing due north. At a certain point the bearing of a lighthouse 12.5 km away is N 38.8° E. Later on, the captain notices that the bearing of the lighthouse has become S 44.2° E. How far did the ship travel between the two observations of the lighthouse?

1367
views
Textbook Question

Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.

v - u

723
views
Textbook Question

Two forces of 128 lb and 253 lb act on a point. The resultant force is 320 lb. Find the angle between the forces.

849
views
Textbook Question

To determine the distance RS across a deep canyon, Rhonda lays off a distance TR = 582 yd. She then finds that T = 32° 50' and R = 102° 20'. Find RS. See the figure.


<IMAGE>

727
views
Textbook Question

Without using the law of sines, explain why no triangle ABC can exist that satisfies A = 103° 20', a = 14.6 ft, b = 20.4 ft.

884
views