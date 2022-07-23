Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 3.0 ft, b = 5.0 ft, c = 6.0 ft
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 3.0 ft, b = 5.0 ft, c = 6.0 ft
A ship is sailing due north. At a certain point the bearing of a lighthouse 12.5 km away is N 38.8° E. Later on, the captain notices that the bearing of the lighthouse has become S 44.2° E. How far did the ship travel between the two observations of the lighthouse?
Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.
v - u
Two forces of 128 lb and 253 lb act on a point. The resultant force is 320 lb. Find the angle between the forces.
To determine the distance RS across a deep canyon, Rhonda lays off a distance TR = 582 yd. She then finds that T = 32° 50' and R = 102° 20'. Find RS. See the figure.
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Without using the law of sines, explain why no triangle ABC can exist that satisfies A = 103° 20', a = 14.6 ft, b = 20.4 ft.