Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 3.0 ft, b = 5.0 ft, c = 6.0 ft
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 3.0 ft, b = 5.0 ft, c = 6.0 ft
A ship is sailing due north. At a certain point the bearing of a lighthouse 12.5 km away is N 38.8° E. Later on, the captain notices that the bearing of the lighthouse has become S 44.2° E. How far did the ship travel between the two observations of the lighthouse?
Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.
v - u
To determine the distance RS across a deep canyon, Rhonda lays off a distance TR = 582 yd. She then finds that T = 32° 50' and R = 102° 20'. Find RS. See the figure.
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Apply the law of sines to the following:
A = 104°, a = 26.8, b = 31.3.
What happens when we try to find the measure of angle B using a calculator?
A force of 176 lb makes an angle of 78° 50′ with a second force. The resultant of the two forces makes an angle of 41° 10′ with the first force. Find the magnitudes of the second force and of the resultant.
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