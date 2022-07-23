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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 33
Chapter 8, Problem 33

Without using the law of sines, explain why no triangle ABC can exist that satisfies A = 103° 20', a = 14.6 ft, b = 20.4 ft.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in any triangle, the sum of the interior angles must be exactly 180°.
Given angle \(A = 103° 20'\) (which is an obtuse angle), note that the other two angles, \(B\) and \(C\), must sum to \(180° - 103° 20' = 76° 40'\).
Since side \(a\) is opposite angle \(A\), and side \(b\) is opposite angle \(B\), consider the relationship between sides and angles: the larger side is opposite the larger angle.
Here, side \(b = 20.4\) ft is longer than side \(a = 14.6\) ft, so angle \(B\) should be larger than angle \(A\) if the triangle exists, but angle \(A\) is already greater than 90°, making it the largest angle.
This contradiction shows that no triangle can exist with \(A = 103° 20'\), \(a = 14.6\) ft, and \(b = 20.4\) ft, because the side lengths and angle measures are inconsistent with the triangle inequality and angle-side relationships.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triangle Angle Sum Property

The sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always 180°. Knowing one angle and the relationship between sides helps determine if a triangle can exist. If given angles and sides contradict this property, the triangle is impossible.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent

Relationship Between Sides and Opposite Angles

In a triangle, larger sides are opposite larger angles, and smaller sides opposite smaller angles. If a given side length is smaller than another but opposite a larger angle, this contradicts the fundamental side-angle relationship, indicating no such triangle can exist.
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Triangle Inequality Theorem

The sum of the lengths of any two sides of a triangle must be greater than the third side. This theorem ensures the sides can physically connect to form a triangle. Violations of this rule mean the triangle cannot be constructed.
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Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem
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Textbook Question

Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.

v - u

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To determine the distance RS across a deep canyon, Rhonda lays off a distance TR = 582 yd. She then finds that T = 32° 50' and R = 102° 20'. Find RS. See the figure.


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Textbook Question

Apply the law of sines to the following:


A = 104°, a = 26.8, b = 31.3.


What happens when we try to find the measure of angle B using a calculator?

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Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


A = 112.8°, b = 6.28 m, c = 12.2 m

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Two forces of 692 newtons and 423 newtons act on a point. The resultant force is 786 newtons. Find the angle between the forces.

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Two rescue vessels are pulling a broken-down motorboat toward a boathouse with forces of 840 lb and 960 lb. The angle between these forces is 24.5°. Find the direction and magnitude of the equilibrant.

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