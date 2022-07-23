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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 34
Chapter 8, Problem 34

To determine the distance RS across a deep canyon, Rhonda lays off a distance TR = 582 yd. She then finds that T = 32° 50' and R = 102° 20'. Find RS. See the figure.


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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the triangle involved and label the vertices as T, R, and S, where TR is the known side with length 582 yards, and the angles at T and R are given as 32° 50' and 102° 20' respectively.
Convert the given angles from degrees and minutes to decimal degrees for easier calculation: for example, 32° 50' becomes 32 + 50/60 degrees.
Calculate the third angle at vertex S using the triangle angle sum property: \(\angle S = 180^\circ - \angle T - \angle R\).
Use the Law of Sines to find the length of side RS. The Law of Sines states: \(\frac{RS}{\sin(\angle T)} = \frac{TR}{\sin(\angle S)}\).
Rearrange the Law of Sines formula to solve for RS: \(RS = \frac{TR \times \sin(\angle T)}{\sin(\angle S)}\). Substitute the known values and calculate the sine values to find RS.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines relates the sides and angles of any triangle, stating that the ratio of a side length to the sine of its opposite angle is constant. It is essential for finding unknown sides or angles when two angles and one side are known, as in this problem involving triangle measurements.
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Intro to Law of Sines

Angle Measurement and Conversion

Understanding how to interpret and convert angles given in degrees and minutes is crucial. Since angles are provided in degrees and minutes (e.g., 32° 50'), converting them to decimal degrees or radians facilitates calculations using trigonometric functions.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Triangle Angle Sum Property

The sum of the interior angles of any triangle is always 180°. Knowing two angles allows calculation of the third, which is necessary to apply the Law of Sines correctly and solve for the unknown side RS in the triangle.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.

v - u

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Textbook Question

Two forces of 128 lb and 253 lb act on a point. The resultant force is 320 lb. Find the angle between the forces.

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Textbook Question

Apply the law of sines to the following:


A = 104°, a = 26.8, b = 31.3.


What happens when we try to find the measure of angle B using a calculator?

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


A = 112.8°, b = 6.28 m, c = 12.2 m

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Textbook Question

Two forces of 692 newtons and 423 newtons act on a point. The resultant force is 786 newtons. Find the angle between the forces.

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Textbook Question

Without using the law of sines, explain why no triangle ABC can exist that satisfies A = 103° 20', a = 14.6 ft, b = 20.4 ft.

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