Textbook Question
Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.
v - u
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Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.
v - u
Two forces of 128 lb and 253 lb act on a point. The resultant force is 320 lb. Find the angle between the forces.
Apply the law of sines to the following:
A = 104°, a = 26.8, b = 31.3.
What happens when we try to find the measure of angle B using a calculator?
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 112.8°, b = 6.28 m, c = 12.2 m
Two forces of 692 newtons and 423 newtons act on a point. The resultant force is 786 newtons. Find the angle between the forces.
Without using the law of sines, explain why no triangle ABC can exist that satisfies A = 103° 20', a = 14.6 ft, b = 20.4 ft.