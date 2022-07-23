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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 43a
Chapter 8, Problem 43a

Given vectors u and v, find: 2u. 
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vector \( \mathbf{u} = \langle -1, 2 \rangle \) and the scalar multiplier, which is 2 in this case.
Recall that multiplying a vector by a scalar means multiplying each component of the vector by that scalar.
Apply the scalar multiplication to vector \( \mathbf{u} \): multiply the first component by 2 and the second component by 2.
Write the resulting vector as \( 2\mathbf{u} = \langle 2 \times (-1), 2 \times 2 \rangle \).
Simplify the components to express the final vector in the form \( \langle a, b \rangle \), where \( a \) and \( b \) are the products from the previous step.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Scalar Multiplication

Scalar multiplication involves multiplying each component of a vector by a scalar (a real number). For example, multiplying vector u = 〈x, y〉 by 2 results in 2u = 〈2x, 2y〉. This operation scales the vector's magnitude without changing its direction.
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Multiplying Vectors By Scalars

Vector Notation and Components

Vectors in two dimensions are represented as ordered pairs 〈x, y〉, where x and y are components along the horizontal and vertical axes. Understanding this notation is essential for performing operations like addition, subtraction, and scalar multiplication.
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i & j Notation

Basic Vector Operations

Basic vector operations include addition, subtraction, and scalar multiplication. These operations follow component-wise rules, allowing manipulation of vectors algebraically. Mastery of these operations is fundamental for solving vector-related problems.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u. 

u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉

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Textbook Question

Two people are carrying a box. One person exerts a force of 150 lb at an angle of 62.4° with the horizontal. The other person exerts a force of 114 lb at an angle of 54.9°. Find the weight of the box.


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Textbook Question

Given vectors u and v, find: 2u + 3v. 

u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉

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Textbook Question

Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u. 

u = 2i, v = i + j

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Textbook Question

A crate is supported by two ropes. One rope makes an angle of 46° 20′ with the horizontal and has a tension of 89.6 lb on it. The other rope is horizontal. Find the weight of the crate and the tension in the horizontal rope.

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Textbook Question

A force of 30.0 lb is required to hold an 80.0-lb pressure washer on an incline. What angle does the incline make with the horizontal?

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