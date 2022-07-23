Textbook Question
Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
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Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
Two people are carrying a box. One person exerts a force of 150 lb at an angle of 62.4° with the horizontal. The other person exerts a force of 114 lb at an angle of 54.9°. Find the weight of the box.
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Given vectors u and v, find: 2u + 3v.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u.
u = 2i, v = i + j
A crate is supported by two ropes. One rope makes an angle of 46° 20′ with the horizontal and has a tension of 89.6 lb on it. The other rope is horizontal. Find the weight of the crate and the tension in the horizontal rope.
A force of 30.0 lb is required to hold an 80.0-lb pressure washer on an incline. What angle does the incline make with the horizontal?