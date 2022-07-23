To find angle \(C\), use the Law of Sines ratio between sides \(a\) and \(c\) and their opposite angles \(A\) and \(C\). Since \(A\) is unknown, instead use the Law of Cosines or find angle \(C\) by first finding angle \(A\) using the Law of Sines with known \(a\), \(B\), and \(c\). Alternatively, use the Law of Sines with \(a\), \(B\), and \(c\) to find \(C\) by setting up \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{c}{\sin C}\) and expressing \(A\) in terms of \(B\) and \(C\).