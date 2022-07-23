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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 31
Chapter 8, Problem 31

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


B = 74.8°, a = 8.92 in., c = 6.43 in.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements of the triangle: angle \(B = 74.8^\circ\), side \(a = 8.92\) inches (opposite angle \(A\)), and side \(c = 6.43\) inches (opposite angle \(C\)). We need to find the remaining angles \(A\) and \(C\), and side \(b\).
Use the Law of Sines, which states: \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B} = \frac{c}{\sin C}\). Since we know \(a\), \(c\), and \(B\), we can find angle \(C\) first by setting up the ratio \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{c}{\sin C}\) or use \(\frac{c}{\sin C} = \frac{a}{\sin A}\), but since \(A\) is unknown, it's easier to use \(\frac{c}{\sin C} = \frac{a}{\sin A}\) after finding \(C\) from \(B\) and sides.
To find angle \(C\), use the Law of Sines ratio between sides \(a\) and \(c\) and their opposite angles \(A\) and \(C\). Since \(A\) is unknown, instead use the Law of Cosines or find angle \(C\) by first finding angle \(A\) using the Law of Sines with known \(a\), \(B\), and \(c\). Alternatively, use the Law of Sines with \(a\), \(B\), and \(c\) to find \(C\) by setting up \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{c}{\sin C}\) and expressing \(A\) in terms of \(B\) and \(C\).
Once you find angle \(C\), calculate angle \(A\) using the fact that the sum of angles in a triangle is \(180^\circ\): \(A = 180^\circ - B - C\).
Finally, use the Law of Sines again to find side \(b\) by setting \(\frac{b}{\sin B} = \frac{a}{\sin A}\) and solving for \(b\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines relates the ratios of the lengths of sides of a triangle to the sines of their opposite angles. It is expressed as (a/sin A) = (b/sin B) = (c/sin C). This law is essential for solving triangles when given two sides and an angle not included between them, as in this problem.
Recommended video:
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Intro to Law of Sines

Triangle Angle Sum Property

The sum of the interior angles of any triangle is always 180°. Knowing one or two angles allows you to find the remaining angle(s) by subtracting from 180°. This property helps complete the triangle once some angles are known.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent

Ambiguous Case of the Law of Sines (SSA)

When two sides and a non-included angle (SSA) are given, there may be zero, one, or two possible triangles. This ambiguity arises because the given data can correspond to different configurations. Recognizing and resolving this case is crucial for correctly solving the triangle.
Recommended video:
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Solving SSA Triangles ("Ambiguous" Case)
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Apply the law of sines to the following: a = √5, c = 2√5, A = 30°. What is the value of sin C? What is the measure of C? Based on its angle measures, what kind of triangle is triangle ABC?

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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.

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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Two tugboats are pulling a disabled speedboat into port with forces of 1240 lb and 1480 lb. The angle between these forces is 28.2°. Find the direction and magnitude of the equilibrant.

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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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