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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 31
Chapter 8, Problem 31

Apply the law of sines to the following: a = √5, c = 2√5, A = 30°. What is the value of sin C? What is the measure of C? Based on its angle measures, what kind of triangle is triangle ABC?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the known values: side \(a = \sqrt{5}\), side \(c = 2\sqrt{5}\), and angle \(A = 30^\circ\). We want to find \(\sin C\) and the measure of angle \(C\).
Recall the Law of Sines formula: \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{c}{\sin C}\). This relates the sides and their opposite angles in any triangle.
Substitute the known values into the Law of Sines: \(\frac{\sqrt{5}}{\sin 30^\circ} = \frac{2\sqrt{5}}{\sin C}\).
Solve for \(\sin C\) by cross-multiplying and isolating \(\sin C\): \(\sin C = \frac{2\sqrt{5} \times \sin 30^\circ}{\sqrt{5}}\).
Once you find \(\sin C\), use the inverse sine function to determine angle \(C\): \(C = \sin^{-1}(\sin C)\). Then, analyze the angle measures to classify triangle \(ABC\) as acute, right, or obtuse based on the values of \(A\) and \(C\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines relates the sides and angles of a triangle by stating that the ratio of a side length to the sine of its opposite angle is constant for all three sides. It is expressed as (a/sin A) = (b/sin B) = (c/sin C). This law is useful for finding unknown sides or angles in non-right triangles.
Recommended video:
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Intro to Law of Sines

Sine Function and Angle Calculation

The sine function relates an angle in a triangle to the ratio of the length of the opposite side over the hypotenuse in right triangles, and is used in the Law of Sines for any triangle. Calculating sin C involves using known sides and angles, and finding angle C requires taking the inverse sine (arcsin) of the ratio obtained.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Classification of Triangles by Angles

Triangles are classified based on their angle measures: acute (all angles less than 90°), right (one angle exactly 90°), or obtuse (one angle greater than 90°). After finding angle C, the sum of angles A, B, and C helps determine the triangle type by comparing the measures to these categories.
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30-60-90 Triangles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


B = 74.8°, a = 8.92 in., c = 6.43 in.

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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Two tugboats are pulling a disabled speedboat into port with forces of 1240 lb and 1480 lb. The angle between these forces is 28.2°. Find the direction and magnitude of the equilibrant.

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