Textbook Question
Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
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Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
B = 74.8°, a = 8.92 in., c = 6.43 in.
Use the figure to find each vector: - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Two tugboats are pulling a disabled speedboat into port with forces of 1240 lb and 1480 lb. The angle between these forces is 28.2°. Find the direction and magnitude of the equilibrant.