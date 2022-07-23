Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 30c
Chapter 8, Problem 30c

Use the figure to find each vector: - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) from the figure, noting its direction and magnitude as given or implied.
Recall that the negative of a vector \( \mathbf{v} \), denoted \( -\mathbf{v} \), has the same magnitude as \( \mathbf{v} \) but points in the exact opposite direction.
Express the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) in component form if possible, for example, \( \mathbf{v} = \langle v_x, v_y \rangle \), where \( v_x \) and \( v_y \) are the horizontal and vertical components respectively.
To find \( -\mathbf{v} \), multiply each component of \( \mathbf{v} \) by \( -1 \), resulting in \( -\mathbf{v} = \langle -v_x, -v_y \rangle \).
Write the final answer in vector notation, clearly indicating the components of \( -\mathbf{v} \) as derived from the previous step.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Notation

Vector notation represents vectors using components along coordinate axes, typically written as ⟨x, y⟩ in two dimensions. This notation simplifies vector operations like addition, subtraction, and scalar multiplication by expressing vectors as ordered pairs or triples.
Recommended video:
06:01
i & j Notation

Vector Components and Direction

A vector's components correspond to its projections along the coordinate axes, determined by its magnitude and direction. Understanding how to resolve a vector into horizontal and vertical components using trigonometric functions is essential for accurate vector representation.
Recommended video:
04:55
Finding Components from Direction and Magnitude

Using Trigonometry to Find Vector Components

Trigonometric functions such as sine and cosine relate a vector's angle to its components. By applying these functions to the vector's magnitude and direction angle, one can calculate the precise x and y components needed for vector notation.
Recommended video:
03:55
Position Vectors & Component Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Apply the law of sines to the following: a = √5, c = 2√5, A = 30°. What is the value of sin C? What is the measure of C? Based on its angle measures, what kind of triangle is triangle ABC?

706
views
Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


635
views
Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


B = 74.8°, a = 8.92 in., c = 6.43 in.

719
views
Textbook Question

Two tugboats are pulling a disabled speedboat into port with forces of 1240 lb and 1480 lb. The angle between these forces is 28.2°. Find the direction and magnitude of the equilibrant.

815
views
Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


772
views
Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


692
views