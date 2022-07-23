Textbook Question
Apply the law of sines to the following: a = √5, c = 2√5, A = 30°. What is the value of sin C? What is the measure of C? Based on its angle measures, what kind of triangle is triangle ABC?
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Apply the law of sines to the following: a = √5, c = 2√5, A = 30°. What is the value of sin C? What is the measure of C? Based on its angle measures, what kind of triangle is triangle ABC?
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
B = 74.8°, a = 8.92 in., c = 6.43 in.
Two tugboats are pulling a disabled speedboat into port with forces of 1240 lb and 1480 lb. The angle between these forces is 28.2°. Find the direction and magnitude of the equilibrant.
Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.