Textbook Question
Two forces act on a point in the plane. The angle between the two forces is given. Find the magnitude of the resultant force.
forces of 250 and 450 newtons, forming an angle of 85°
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Two forces act on a point in the plane. The angle between the two forces is given. Find the magnitude of the resultant force.
forces of 250 and 450 newtons, forming an angle of 85°
Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.
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Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Solve each triangle ABC.
B = 42.88°, C = 102.40°, b = 3974 ft