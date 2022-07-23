Textbook Question
Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(x + 2)
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Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(x + 2)
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (0, 4), radius 4
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. ((17y + 3)/(9y + 7)) - ((-10y - 18)/(9y + 7 ))
Find each product. See Example 5. (5r - 3t²)²
Find each product. See Example 5. (x + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) (x - 1)
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √3 • √27