Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|5|
542
views
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|5|
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. ((17y + 3)/(9y + 7)) - ((-10y - 18)/(9y + 7 ))
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (-2, 5), radius 4
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (5/12x²y) - (11/6xy)
Find each product. See Example 5. (x + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) (x - 1)
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = x² - 1