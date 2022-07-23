Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 57
Chapter 1, Problem 57

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. ((17y + 3)/(9y + 7)) - ((-10y - 18)/(9y + 7 ))

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression as a subtraction of two fractions: \(\frac{17y + 3}{9y + 7} - \frac{10y + 18}{9y + 7}\).
Since both fractions have the same denominator \(9y + 7\), you can combine the numerators directly over the common denominator: \(\frac{(17y + 3) - (10y + 18)}{9y + 7}\).
Distribute the subtraction sign across the second numerator: \(\frac{17y + 3 - 10y - 18}{9y + 7}\).
Combine like terms in the numerator: combine \$17y\( and \)-10y\(, and combine \(3\) and \)-18$.
Write the simplified numerator over the denominator \(9y + 7\) to express the final simplified fraction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combining Like Terms

Combining like terms involves adding or subtracting terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. This simplifies expressions by reducing the number of terms, making it easier to perform further operations such as addition or subtraction of fractions.
Recommended video:
3:18
Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers

Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions

To add or subtract rational expressions, the denominators must be the same. If they are identical, you combine the numerators directly over the common denominator. This process is similar to adding or subtracting fractions in arithmetic.
Recommended video:
2:58
Rationalizing Denominators

Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

Simplifying algebraic expressions involves reducing the expression to its simplest form by performing operations like combining like terms, factoring, and canceling common factors. This helps in making the expression clearer and easier to interpret or solve.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(x + 2)

531
views
Textbook Question

In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.

center (0, 4), radius 4

649
views
Textbook Question

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (5/12x²y) - (11/6xy)

778
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. See Example 5. (x + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) (x - 1)

492
views
Textbook Question

Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √3 • √27

923
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = x² - 1

636
views