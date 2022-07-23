Textbook Question
Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(x + 2)
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Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(x + 2)
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (0, 4), radius 4
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (5/12x²y) - (11/6xy)
Find each product. See Example 5. (x + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) (x - 1)
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √3 • √27
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = x² - 1