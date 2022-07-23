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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 57
Chapter 1, Problem 57

Find each product. See Example 5. (x + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) (x - 1)

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1
Recognize that the expression is a product of two pairs of binomials: \((x + 1)(x + 1)\) and \((x - 1)(x - 1)\).
Rewrite each pair as a square: \((x + 1)^2\) and \((x - 1)^2\).
Recall the formula for the square of a binomial: \((a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2\) and \((a - b)^2 = a^2 - 2ab + b^2\).
Expand each square using the formula: \((x + 1)^2 = x^2 + 2x + 1\) and \((x - 1)^2 = x^2 - 2x + 1\).
Multiply the two expanded expressions: \((x^2 + 2x + 1)(x^2 - 2x + 1)\), and then use the distributive property (FOIL) to find the product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Multiplication

Polynomial multiplication involves multiplying two or more polynomial expressions by applying the distributive property. Each term in one polynomial is multiplied by every term in the other, and like terms are combined to simplify the result.
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Introduction to Quadratic Equations

Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a special product formula: (a + b)(a - b) = a² - b². Recognizing this pattern helps simplify expressions quickly without full expansion, especially when multiplying conjugate binomials.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent

Combining Like Terms

After multiplying polynomials, like terms—terms with the same variable raised to the same power—must be combined by adding or subtracting their coefficients. This step simplifies the expression to its standard polynomial form.
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Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers
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