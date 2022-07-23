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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 35a
Chapter 1, Problem 35a

Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (a) x-axis (-4, -2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by plotting the original point \((-4, -2)\) on the coordinate plane. This means moving 4 units to the left of the origin (because of the negative x-value) and 2 units down (because of the negative y-value).
To find the point symmetric to \((-4, -2)\) with respect to the x-axis, recall that reflecting a point over the x-axis changes the sign of the y-coordinate but keeps the x-coordinate the same.
Apply this rule: keep the x-coordinate as \(-4\), and change the y-coordinate from \(-2\) to \(2\). So, the symmetric point is \((-4, 2)\).
Plot the symmetric point \((-4, 2)\) on the coordinate plane. This will be 4 units to the left and 2 units above the origin.
Verify that the original point and its symmetric point are equidistant from the x-axis but on opposite sides, confirming the reflection is correct.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordinate Plane and Plotting Points

The coordinate plane is a two-dimensional surface defined by the x-axis (horizontal) and y-axis (vertical). Each point is represented by an ordered pair (x, y), where x indicates horizontal position and y indicates vertical position. Plotting a point involves locating its position based on these coordinates.
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Symmetry with Respect to the x-axis

Symmetry about the x-axis means reflecting a point across the x-axis. For a point (x, y), its symmetric point with respect to the x-axis is (x, -y). This flips the point vertically while keeping the horizontal position unchanged.
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Reflection of Points

Reflection is a transformation producing a mirror image of a point across a specific line, such as the x-axis. Understanding reflection helps in visualizing and plotting symmetric points, which is essential in solving problems involving symmetry in geometry and trigonometry.
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