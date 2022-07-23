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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 35b
Chapter 1, Problem 35b

Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (b) y-axis. (-4, -2)

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Identify the given point as \((-4, -2)\), where \(-4\) is the x-coordinate and \(-2\) is the y-coordinate.
Recall that reflecting a point across the y-axis changes the sign of the x-coordinate but keeps the y-coordinate the same.
Apply this rule to the point \((-4, -2)\): the x-coordinate becomes \(4\) (the opposite sign), and the y-coordinate remains \(-2\).
Write the coordinates of the symmetric point with respect to the y-axis as \((4, -2)\).
Plot both points on the coordinate plane: the original point \((-4, -2)\) and its reflection \((4, -2)\), ensuring they are equidistant from the y-axis but on opposite sides.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordinate Plane and Plotting Points

The coordinate plane is a two-dimensional surface defined by the x-axis (horizontal) and y-axis (vertical). Each point is represented by an ordered pair (x, y), where x indicates horizontal position and y indicates vertical position. Plotting a point involves locating its position based on these coordinates.
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Symmetry with Respect to the y-axis

Symmetry about the y-axis means that for any point (x, y), its symmetric point has coordinates (-x, y). This reflects the point across the vertical y-axis, changing the sign of the x-coordinate while keeping the y-coordinate the same.
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Reflection of Points

Reflection is a transformation producing a mirror image of a point or shape across a specific line, such as the y-axis. Understanding reflection helps in visualizing how points move and change coordinates when mirrored, which is essential for plotting symmetric points.
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